Tinubu denies plot to form new party,’APC is our own’

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has reiterated his commitment to the governing All Progressives Congress.

Tinubu, who made his views known via a series of tweets on his twitter handle @Asiwaju Tinubu, on Monday, also denied links to the formation of a new party.

The party leader said he would not abandon the ruling party, which he laboured to build.

Tinubu noted that irrespective of mistakes that had been made, he remained committed to the “ideas that fuelled” the creation of the APC.

The former Lagos State governor added that he had devoted his life to building the party, stressing that the national purpose of the APC “is bigger than the desire of any individual.”

In one of the tweets, Tinubu said, “This is a party I laboured with others to build. We would not abandon it for another. Millions of Nigerians who voted are watching and praying.

“I have devoted my political life to achieving what has been achieved. My heart is too much for the people and my mind too fixed on establishing a positive historic legacy… rather than engage in destructive pettiness.”

He added, “This government, the APC, is for the betterment of the people and the national purpose is bigger and more important than any individual’s desires.

“In our journey to national betterment, plans and policies will be made, then amended. Mistakes will occur and then corrected…

“Achievements will be had and replicated. Through it all, I, Asiwaju will remain true to the progressive ideals that fuelled the creation of the APC.”

The latest statement from Tinubu is coming on the heels of reports linking him to plans to form a mega party.

There has been no love lost between Tinubu and the APC’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, since the emergence of Senator Bukola Saraki as the President of the Senate.

The relationship was further strained after the Ondo State APC governorship primary. Tinubu in a scathing letter demanded for the resignation of the party chairman whom he accused of several acts of malfeasance.

In response, the party chairman said the party leader was misinformed and that his letter was based on faulty foundation.