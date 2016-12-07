Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Friday , 30 December 2016

NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles tourney reaches final stage

Younews Ng December 7, 2016 Business, Events, News, Press Release Leave a comment 102 Views

The Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State and the Onikan Stadium, Lagos will rock endlessly between Thursday and Monday next week when the final stages of the inaugural edition of the NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Championship hold in both cities.
Champions from the various geopolitical zones in both the U13 and U15 categories are expected to arrive in Ijebu-Ode on Wednesday with a contingent of 18 players and five officials each – three coaches and two qualified medical personnel – while the hostilities commence on Thursday after a media conference, draw ceremony and screening in the morning.
The Nigeria Football FederationNFF 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, who is also Chairman of the NFF Youth Football Committee, said the group stage matches will hold at the Dipo Dina Stadium between Thursday and Saturday.
Akinwunmi said: “There will be two matches each of U13 and U15 teams on Thursday and; four matches each of U13 and U15 teams on Friday, and Saturday as well.
“On Sunday, the semi final matches will take place, also at the Dipo Dina Stadium.
“The finals of the two competitions will take place at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos between 2pm and 6pm on Monday, 12th December 2016.
“We have also arranged for the winning teams to watch the opening ceremony of the AFCON Beach Soccer at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos on Tuesday, 13th December.”

