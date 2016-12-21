UBA MD, Impress By Easy Competition In Nigeria, Takes It To Africa

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA Plc Mr. Kennedy Uzoka said “we are encouraged by the impact that this initiative has had and as such we are extending it to other parts of Africa. Already we have replicated this in Ghana and Senegal with many more to come. He stated that the winners and indeed all finalists have become UBA ambassadors, charging them to be of good character, study well and be of good behaviour.

For emerging the overall best winner of the 2016 edition of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Foundation National Essay Competition, 16 year-old Felicia Amanosi Agbugui of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, has won a laptop and N1m educational grant to study in any African university of her choice.

Felicia who emerged the best out of 12 finalists that qualified for the second stage of the yearly competition said the grant would spur her to work hard in attaining her dreams of becoming an engineer.

Master Arigi Bill Beckley of Global Kids Academy, Arkilla, Sokoto, and Sanni Mistura of Sacred Heart Catholic College, Ibara, Abeokuta, who came second and third respectively, won N750,000 and N500,000 educational grant and a laptop each. The other nine finalists were given laptops.

Over 3,000 senior secondary students submitted written essays with the topic, “If You Were in a Position to help the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), What Would You Do,” out of which 12 finalists sat for supervised essay writing at UBA House and wrote on the topic “Crude Oil; A Blessing or a Course?’

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Ijeoma Aso, while congratulating the winners said, “Every student who sent in an entry is a winner. It shows that he or she is confident about his or her writing skill. For those that did not win, I will say do not be discouraged. Take it as a challenge to perfect your writing and enter for the competition again in 2017, Ijeoma said.