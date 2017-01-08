Adeboye Grumbles Over Govt Intervention In Religion

There are indications that pastor E.A Adeboye and indeed many in theRedeemed Christain Church of God are unhappy ith the FG law that occassioned the new leadership restructuring in the famous Church..Adeboye reportedly said hours ago that, ‘‘At least, nobody can stop me from being a general overseer in other countries of the world.’’

He initiated a pension scheme for the church’s retired full-time pastors that would enable them earn 100 per cent of their salaries as pension.

He reportedly said that government had been meddling with the affairs of churches in Nigeria and he had to discontinue with the scheme when the government introduced a contributory pension scheme which the church later joined

Ministers present at a gathering also said angrily that Adeboye said the government also interfered in the administration of the church by stipulating mandatory office tenure for general overseers of all registered churches in the country through a regulation.

Adeboye may have cease to be the General Overseer of the RCCG in Nigeria , he remains the church’s spiritual leader worldwide and general overseer of its international arm. The church has branches in about 190 countries.