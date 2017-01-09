Fayose Curses Buhari Govt For Forcing Adeboye To Step Down

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose Buhari’s government and APC will see the wrath of God for forcing Adeboye to step down as the General Overseer of Redeemed..’The God of Adeboye, Kumuyi will bring down all the enemies in this government…This government wants to subdue the church, God will subdue them. They are ridiculing leaders of the church, God will rubbish them’..he said with abusive vituperation

Fayose said the government must tread softly on this path to avoid tragedy of monumental proportion befalling the nation.

Fayose spoke during the 53rd birthday thanksgiving service of his wife, Feyisetan, held at the governor office chapel, in Ado Ekiti, the state chapter on Sunday.

He said, “There is one thing every government must not do, the moment you face the church of God, you will fail. . Somebody must tell them, there are certain things you don’t do. They are going from frying pan to fire.

The same church they had deceived to get power, they are saying that we now have the ring, who will remove it from our hand, the Lord will cut off the hand that wears the ring.

“The APC is behaving in this way, but God is the creator of the ring and the hand, God will amputate the hand. Ayo Fayose is anointed of God.

“I have warned and I’m still warning, take your hands away from the administration of churches, you are killing Christians, The Lord will rise against you. By rising against the church, this government has failed as anyone that rises against God will fail. By using laws against the church, they have started to crumble.

“Christians are being slaughtered in Southern Kaduna and noble men cannot talk because of fear of incarceration. Remember you are here today, tomorrow you would not be here again. We must condemn what is happening here today, “ he said.