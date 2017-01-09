Jammed Of Gambia Must Go!..ECOWAS’ leaders New Plot

Though Jammed of Gambia has shunned regional leaders in Africa,when he said… ECOWAS has no right to interfere in Gambia’s internal affairs, and that Gambians should await the outcome of a legal challenge that his APRC party has lodged at the Supreme Court…the leaders are re-strategising on how to out wit him

Four West African leaders, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Macky sall of Senegal, Ellen Johnson-sirleaf of Liberia and ex-Ghanaian leader, John Mahama, met in Abuja today to discuss the resolution of the political impasse in The Gambia…Sources said political punishment,sanctions..and other tough measures would be used against him with his current stance.

There, the incumbent President Yahya Jammeh has refused to accept the result of the 1 December election which he lost to Adama Barrow, a real estate businessman.

Jammeh initially accepted his loss in the December 1 election, shocking Gambians who have lived through his rule since he took power in a 1994 coup, and triggering celebrations in the streets.

But a week later he changed his mind, saying the electoral commission had been biased by “foreign influences” and vowing to hang on despite regional and international condemnation.

The meeting at the new Presidential Banquet, Aso Villa, followed the one in Accra on the sidelines of the inauguration of President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Saturday.

The meeting of the West African leaders is aimed at avoiding violence and preserving democracy in The Gambia.