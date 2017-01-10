2 Untold Reasons Why Buhari Sacked FRC boss!,All G.Os meet new Boss

Buhari may have succumbed to Adeboye’s subtle threat… Fear of loosing RCCG Votes in 2019 and fear of being tagged anti-christain goverment are the two major political reasons why Obazee was sacked and transformed into a sacrificial goat in a matter of hours..

.After the public backslash, buhari regime needs a scape goat, so they found one in Obazee. They didn’t expect GO Adeboye to go public about been forced to step down.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, in connection with the implementation of the controversial corporate Governance Code 2016.

To nail him it has been said Obazee was sacked for disobeying a directive of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechuckwu Enelamah, that the implementation of the regulation should be suspended.

Among others, the code stipulates 20-year tenure for heads of religious groups and civil rights organisations.

Buhari had, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday, approved the immediate removal and the replacement of Obazee.

According to the statement, the new Council, as approved by the President, has Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman as chairman.

The President has also approved the appointment of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the Executive Secretary of the council to replace Obazee

Sulaiman is a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture.

He is a chartered accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School.

Asopokhai is a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PriceWaterHouseCoopers Nigeria.

He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria.

Shehu said Buhari had also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, to invite the 19 Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organisations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.

Younews sources have revealed that the fear of loosing RCCG vote for 2019, lead to reversal of the code. That statement GO Adeboye made, every RCCG member to join party of his choice, is a very strong political statement…and Buhari and his government knows the political implication

It was also gathered that some ministers told Buhari on Monday morning that the gale of resignation that would sweep across the Pentecostal churches in the South would affect his government.

One of the ministers, who spoke on condition of anonymity with one of our correspondents, said the ministers reminded the President that the regime could be tagged anti-Christian if action was not taken.

A source told us’ “He had gone beyond his mandate, and putting the country on a very hot seat. I think President Muhammadu Buhari is no longer comfortable with him. It is the best thing to happen to us to save the nation.”

The one million dollar question is, this is a law that was passed a few years ago during the last administration, why was it not implemented? Of course you and I know the reason, Jonathan knew what the damage that will do to his reelection bid, well Nigerians didn’t even need that to send him parking. That tells me this implementation is political

A public affair commentator said of the development ‘Obazee was only sacrificed for doing his job. Institutional independence is heavily shakedown with his sack. The regulation is there, his job is to implement them.

Another justifies the sack,saying ‘The overall boss said the implementation of the law should be suspended, gave the order to the minister for inward transmission to the FRC which he did. So if Obazee unilaterally disobeyed the directives of the Big Boss then he should also be ready to bear the consequence. This is simple logic.