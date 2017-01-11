Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sunday , 15 January 2017

Is Ronaldo Really The Best?

Younews Ng January 11, 2017

Cristiano Ronald declares he is the best, after winning world’s best player for the fourth time.On a serious note, how is Christiano Ronaldo better than Lionel Messi?There are strong opinions that Ronaldo’s FIFA award is mere window dressing,Lionel Messi is the world best player.. I think this is just football politics..What do you think?.

