MMM Out wits Nigerians,Dangles Another Carrot B/4 Jan 14

With a few days left to the January scheduled opening of frozen accounts , MMM Nigeria,is not talking about frozen accounts,rather in a smart manner, the money doubling scheme has introduced bitcon which they called “MAVRO-BTC.”

In December of 2016 all confirmed accounts were frozen -which means withdrawals was stopped for a period of one month.

A statement from MMM states that the introduction of bitcoin was “Due to the recent sharp price fluctuations of Bitcoin, MAVRO-BTC is being introduced in the System.”

Carrot It also added that this introduction seeks to bring about comfort “We hope that with implementing MAVRO-BTC, your participation in MMM will become more comfortable.”

As expected this generated a buzz on the social media with some lauding the new step, while some don’t share such sentiments.