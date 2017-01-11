Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sunday , 15 January 2017

MMM Out wits Nigerians,Dangles Another Carrot B/4 Jan 14

Younews Ng January 11, 2017 Business, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 72 Views

With a few days left to the January scheduled opening of frozen accounts , MMM Nigeria,is not talking about frozen accounts,rather in a  smart manner, the  money doubling scheme has introduced bitcon which they called “MAVRO-BTC.”

In December of 2016 all confirmed accounts were frozen -which means withdrawals was stopped for a period of one month.

A statement from MMM states that the introduction of bitcoin was “Due to the recent sharp price fluctuations of Bitcoin, MAVRO-BTC is being introduced in the System.”

CarrotIt also added that this introduction seeks to bring about comfort “We hope that with implementing MAVRO-BTC, your participation in MMM will become more comfortable.”

As expected this generated a buzz on the social media with some lauding the new step, while some don’t share such sentiments.

