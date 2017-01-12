Breaking:Buhari removes Mamora From Ambassadorial nomineees

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora,a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

The Senate had last year rejected the list of the 47 non-career Ambassadorial nominees of President Buhari following the outcry that trailed the nomination.

President Buhari’s letter on the nominees was read on the floor of the Senate Thursday morning by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The FCT that was not on the list has been included in the new list with Ibrahim Ugbada.