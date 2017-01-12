Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sunday , 15 January 2017

Breaking:Buhari removes Mamora From Ambassadorial nomineees

Younews Ng January 12, 2017 News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 43 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora,a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Dr. Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

The Senate had last year rejected the list of the 47 non-career Ambassadorial nominees of President Buhari following the outcry that trailed the nomination.

President Buhari’s letter on the nominees was read on the floor of the Senate Thursday morning by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The FCT that was not on the list has been included in the new list with Ibrahim Ugbada.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

jammeh-acting-tough

Game up for Jammeh,Nigerian Head Of Gambia S/Court Plays ECOWAS card!

President Yahya Jammeh now has to find another gambit to stay in power beyond next ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.