Sunday , 15 January 2017

Police release Sowore without charges.

Younews Ng January 12, 2017 Business, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 39 Views

Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, has been freed without charges, hours after he was detained by the police in Lagos.
“He has been released without charges and without parting with anything,” Olanrewaju Suraj, a friend of Mr. Sowore, said  Wednesday night.
Mr. Sowore was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after he was attacked by Lekan Fatodu, a Nigerian journalist based in the U.K., and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba, Lagos.
Mr. Fatodu said he engineered the arrest of the Sahara Reporters publisher through a petition he sent to the police against him.
Mr. Fatodu alleged blackmail, criminal defamation and threat to life by Mr. Sowore, the police said
Mr. Sowore denied the allegations.
But Mr. Suraj said his friend was released shortly after making a statement to the police, who did not ask him to do more.
“They only advised us to see tomorrow for peace and reconciliation efforts,” Mr. Suraj said. “We intend to take the advise of the police and meet with Lekan Fatodu tomorrow to settle everything.”

