Parents Beware! Okada Rider Flees With Twins On Way To School

A commercial motorcyclist, on Tuesday at about 7.30am. fled with three-year-old twin brothers, Joseph and Joel Osinaike.on Alubarika Street, in the Bariga area of Lagos State …happily he was caught after a hot,ardous chase by 15 defty Okada men on pls*help-me*mission.

The kids’ mother, who lives in the area, had brought them to a bus stop beside a First Bank branch in the community to get a motorcycle that would take them to school.

After a few minutes wait at the bus stop, the okada (motorcycle) rider, who was identified as Awaliu Yunusa, stopped to pick the school kids and their mother.

Yunusa carried one of the twins and put him on the tank of the motorcycle, while their mother seated the other boy at the back.

She was about to climb the motorcycle when Yunusa reportedly zoomed off with the pupils.

She(the twins’ mother) with high adrenaline,swung into action.. crying,shouting aloud and running after a speeding motorcycle, which carried two kids in uniform.

Fortunately,many came to her rescue,by detouring 15 okada men ,for the mission.

.“When he observed that they had almost caught up with him, he left the road and headed towards Alubarika Street. The riders continued chasing him until he was caught.”

A mob descended on Yunusa and beat him to a pulp before policemen from the Bariga division arrived at the scene.

“They beat him to the point that blood was coming out of his ear. He would have been killed if the policemen had not arrived at the scene. While he was fleeing with the kids, he rode the motorcycle with his right hand and used his left to hold the twin brother at the back.

The suspect was said to have been taken to the Gbagada General Hospital for treatment.

A rights group in the community, Child Protection Network, which is following up the case, urged the police to ensure diligent prosecution of the matter to serve as a deterrent to others.

The CPN Coordinator in Shomolu, Toyin Oklagogo, said the group had organised a house-to-house sensitisation programme to enlighten parents on the safety of their children.

He said, “When the incident came to the notice of the group, I went to the Bariga Police Station and a police officer I met assured me that the case would be properly handled. He said the police command headquarters had already been informed. The suspect should be prosecuted.

“On our part, we usually go to community development associations to sensitise parents to the need to be vigilant. Parents should be conscious of their environment and avoid putting the care of toddlers in the hands of older children. Some people are looking for money by all means.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the incident via a text message.

“Yes, I confirm the case. It is under investigation,” the message read.