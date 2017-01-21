Jammeh’s Request for pardon of his 22yrs crime rejected

Yahya Jammeh, The Gambia’s outgoing president, finally agreed to relinquish power following his December 1, 2016 presidential election defeat to Adama Barrow. Jammeh, who started negotiations with ECOWAS on Thursday, demanded an amnesty for any crimes that he may have committed during his 22 years in power.

He also asked that he be permitted to stay in Gambia, at his home village of Kanilai. Those demands were not acceptable, said Marcel Alain de Souza, head of ECOWAS. Jammeh’s continued presence in Gambia would “create disturbances to public order and terrorist movements” he said.

After repeated efforts by West African leaders for the 51-year-old to step down on January 18, 2017 when his tenure officially elapsed, Guinea’s President Alpha Conde and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz flew into The Gambia on Friday morning in a last ditch effort to persuade him to quit.

Jammeh, who was initially given a 12:00pm deadline to quit or face military action, asked for a four-hour extension for him to sort himself out but failed to leave at the end of the period. He, however, accepted to step aside shortly after, with Guinea being tipped to be his likely destination.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Barrow broke the news to his supporters, calling for prayers for The Gambia as he takes over leadership of the country.

“I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down. He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia,” Barrow had tweeted on Friday from Senegal where he had been taking refuge and eventually sworn in on Thursday at the Gambian Embassy.

France 24, a French news agency, also reported that Jammeh was currently writing a statement where he accepts to leave, in the presence of Guinean officials.

Red carpets were reportedly laid out at the airport in Gambia’s capital in what appeared to be preparations for a speech by Jammeh and a departure. Also yesterday, Gambia’s Chief of Defence Forces, Ousmane Badjie pledged his allegiance to the country’s new president. Adama Barrow and Yahya Jammeh

The development happened while the leaders of Guinea and Mauritania tried to persuade Jammeh to cede power in the West African nation. Guinean President Alpha Conde arrived in Banjul with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz. Mauritania has been mentioned as a possible home in exile for Jammeh.

Meanwhile, Barrow took to twitter thanking the people of the Gambia and the world. Other Gambians also commended ECOWAS and President Muhammadu Buhari for intervening in the post-election crisis. Adama Barrow @BarrowOfficial1, said: “Am taking this opportunity to thank the entire electorate of the #Gambia and Gambians in the Diaspora for making this day possible.” Gambian Voices said: “Thank you @MBuhari and thank you ECOWAS for being the guardian of democracy in our mama #Africa, you made us all proud! #Gambia is graceful.”

Jammeh, who had ruled over the tiny West African country for 22 years after seizing power in 1994 through a military coup, initially congratulated Barrow after elections results were announced on December 1, 2006 but suddenly made a U-turn eight days later, rejecting the outcome and calling for fresh polls. The move sent panic across the nation, with many citizens and tourists fleeing to neighbouring countries for safety.

The 51-year-old, who once vowed to rule The Gambia for a billion years, rejected offer of asylum from a number of African countries including Morocco before eventually agreeing to quit on Friday.