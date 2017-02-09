Tinubu visits Buhari in London,Affirms That PMB is Alive

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday met with the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in London.

Both former governor of Lagos State and a leader of the party Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former national chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande, met with the president at Abuja House, London, according to a message from the official presidency Twitter account.

Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun state governor, had also paid the president, who is on vacation in the UK, a visit at the time there were speculations that he was dead.

President Buhari has been away from Nigeria since Thursday January 19, when he departed for a 10-day medical vacation in London.

“During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups…While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President,” a statement from presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina read at the time.

The president’s silence during his vacation has however given rise to fears that he is in worse condition than the presidency wants to reveal.

Buhari earlier appeared in photos with his wife, Aisha but the photos dismissed as lacking in the chemistry expected of husband and wife.

The government has been forced on numerous occasions to dismiss rumours that the president had died.

“It’s only in this part of the world that you wake up in the morning and you say the president of the country is dead. I will not join that kind of debate at all,” Information Minister, Lai Mohammedsaid on January 25.

Concerns about Buhari’s health status were heightened when he wrote the Senate, on Sunday, February 5, 2017, to extend his vacation indefinitely.

“President Buhari has extended his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors,” a statement by Adesina read.

However, various government officials have assured Nigerians that the president is hale and hearty.

“The President is hale and hearty. I spoke to him just this afternoon and we had a very long conversation,” Vice President,Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday, February 6.

Hajiya Rakiya, Buhari’s only surviving elder sister also told the News Agency of Nigeria;

“I just returned from the lesser Hajj, and even while in Saudi Arabia, I was communicating with him every day,” Rakiya popularly called Amadodo said.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki also revealed that he spoke to Buhari on Wednesday, February 8, adding that the president was in good spirits.

Meanwhile a presidency source has said that Buhari might be back in the country on Saturday, February 11.

“Barring any last minute change, we are expecting the president back this weekend, probably on Saturday,” the source said.

This mirrors an earlier comment made by Femi Adesina that the president may come back sooner than expected.

Adesina also said, during an interview on Tuesday, February 7, that he has not been speaking to the president directly but he speaks to those around him daily.

Buhari transferred power to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo before he left for the UK.

He was scheduled to return to the country on Sunday – at the end of his 10-day vacation which began on January 19 – but he extended the time indefinitely, citing advice from his doctor that he should wait to get his test results as the reason for his decision.

On Wednesday, Senate President Bukola Saraki announced on Twitter that he spoke with the president and that he was in high spirits.