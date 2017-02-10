Buhari’s Frail Look,’Only Attire’ Engage Critics Attention

The classical saying that, Prejudice die hard is coming true in the case of president Buhari’s ill health.

Buhari is apparently a vegetable, and Nigeria as it is today is on live support,

not sure who to save first.He does look frail, I can see why some say it will take four months before he’s back on the job. He’s in no position to handle stresses of running the country.

If Buhari is well enough to attend to visitors and take pictures with them, why then is it difficult for him to speak to Nigerians for five minutes and rest all these speculations and tongues wagging in the system and almost grinding things to a halt. Is he that insensitive to the plight and feelings of a nation he rules over and claims to love?