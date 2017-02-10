Diego Maradona Gets FIFA Appointment

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, has been given an ambassadorial role by the world football governing body, FIFA.

The 56-year-old, who led Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986 took to his Facebook page to express his delight for an opportunity to “work for a clear and transparent FIFA”.

“Now it’s official,” the former Boca Juniors and Barcelona statr said.”Finally I can fulfill one of the lifelong dreams; to work for a clean and transparent FIFA alongside people who really love football.”

Maradona who made 90 appearances for Argentina, spent seven years at Napoli after joining the club from Barcelona in 1984, leading the club to their only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, along with the 1987 Coppa Italia and the 1989 UEFA Cup.

Maradona was a harsh critic of disgraced Blatter but has been invited back to the fold due to his close relationship with Infantino.

The world body is recovering from the worst graft scandal in its history, with dozens of people, including ex-FIFA executive committee members, indicted in the United States since May 2015.