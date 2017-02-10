EFCC Recovers $9.2million Raw Cash From Ex-NNPC Boss

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, raided the residential apartment of former General Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, in Kaduna State.

Officials of the anti-graft agency allegedly recovered $9.2million from Yakubu’s safe and an additional £72,000.

The sum recovered was the largest amount the commission had recovered in recent weeks.

Yakubu served as GMD of NNPC between 2012 and 2014, during the Goodluck Jonathan regime.

He was sacked by the then Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who reportedly accused him of insubordination.