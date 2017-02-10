Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sunday , 12 February 2017

EFCC Recovers $9.2million Raw Cash From Ex-NNPC Boss

Younews Ng February 10, 2017 Business, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 52 Views

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, raided the residential apartment of former General Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, in Kaduna State.

Officials of the anti-graft agency allegedly recovered $9.2million from Yakubu’s safe and an additional £72,000.

The sum recovered was the largest amount the commission had recovered in recent weeks.

Yakubu served as GMD of NNPC between 2012 and 2014, during the Goodluck Jonathan regime.

He was sacked by the then Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who reportedly accused him of insubordination.

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Arik-Airline

Rotten Details Revealed,As Arik Air Protests AMCON Take Over

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yesterday took over management of the distressed Arik ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.