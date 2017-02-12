Aisha Returns without Buhari, Fuels Rumour

The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari,returned to the country without her husband,fuelling rumours that president Buhari may have sneaked in or critically ill in London.

Mainwhile,The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Saturday, February 11, told the Daily Post in a telephone chat that Nigerians will see Buhari when he returns to the country.

When asked if his reaction was a sign he doesn’t know exactly when the president will return, Adesina replied: “Don’t put words in my mouth please.

On her retuned Aisha urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and good deed for Nigeria to prosper among the comity of nations.

She made the plea shortly after her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday, February 11, from Saudi Arabia where she performed the lesser Hajj, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

She prayed for the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria and expressed her gratitude to God for the successful trip.

”I thank God for a journey mercy, I prayed for Nigeria and Nigerian leaders and we should not relent in prayers and good deed.” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to Nigerians for their support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration; urging them to sustain the tempo.

”I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general,” she said.

She was received by the wife of the Senate president, Mrs Toyin Saraki, former deputy governor of Plateau state, Mrs Pauline Tallen and her aides.

Also on hand to welcome the wife of the president were the wives of the service chiefs.