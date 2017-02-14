Buhari Calls Dr Fika From London ,Condoles Over wife’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness over the death of Hajiya Tasallah Fika, the wife of former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Adamu Fika, Wazirin Fika.

In a telephone call from London to the bereaved Wazirin, the President said the loss of such a devoted wife of many years was particularly a painful and challenging moment in the life of any husband.