Tuesday , 14 February 2017

Buhari Calls Dr Fika From London ,Condoles Over wife’s Death

Younews Ng February 14, 2017 News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 31 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness over the death of Hajiya Tasallah Fika, the wife of former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Adamu Fika, Wazirin Fika.

In a telephone call from London to the bereaved Wazirin, the President said the loss of such a devoted wife of many years was particularly a painful and challenging moment in the life of any husband.

President Buhari explained that as a family man himself, he understood the depth of pain Dr. Fika was going through at this time “having lost a great and invaluable companion of many years and that the deceased was one of the most devoted wives who was the pride of the nuclear family.”

While praying to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in peace, the President also wished Dr. Fika the fortitude to bear this enormous loss.

