‘Buhari Should Speak To Us,Not Trump’..Nigerians Demand

And so what?..seems to be the reaction of citizen in Nigeria,as president Buhari had telephone conversation with Trump..I just wonder what’s so exciting about a reported 5-minute phone call between Trump and Buhari. First, that very day was Africa Day Celebration and Trump also called several other African leaders to mark the day, so no big deal. Secondly, how could a mere 5-minute phone conversation cover almost all aspects of Nigeria’s problems? Thirdly, this is a man they said could not be forced to speak to his own people. Now a foreigner forced him to talk, and some people are clapping and dancing
.’For those of you dancing atilogwu over common telephone conversation between two heads of sovereign nations,If you must know, even the smallest nation in Africa can be of strategic interest to America. NB: It could be positive or negative.
‘Trump has since assumption on office spoken to a number of world leaders to discuss America’s interest. It is no big deal and absolutely nothing unusual.
‘Trump would also be speaking with South African President to discuss the two countries strategic interest. So what the noise all about.
For me..’I’m rather worried that Buhari do not have the ability to articulate and place side by side Nigeria’s strategic interest with that of America.Every day, when I get home, I watch on CNN, around 7:30pm, the White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, give daily press briefing on latest on the Trump’s administration.
In fact, sometimes, I get to see Trump making calls to other leaders; they keep their citizens updated.
But in my country, it is a taboo for citizens to know about their leader.
I don’t think I have ever seen a video of my President in his office. Of course, they will say it constitutes threat to national security.
One question, has anyone ever seen a Nigerian movie where Aso Rock was shown? We mystify everything in my country
Another Nigerian said..’The act of President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of a sovereign nation like the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammadu Buhari, traveling abroard for vacation cum medical check-up smacks of corruption.
Apart from the huge cost involved in terms of scarce foreign exchange and allowaces/estacode, it is Nigeria’s national brand, pride and prestige that have also been subjected to ridicule.
What country worth its salt in the world would have her leader, face and altar-ego embark on either holiday or medical check in a foreign land?
All American Presidents undertake their recesses, vacations, health check within their home country.
When late former American President, Ronald Reagan was injured by gun shots fired by John Hinckley, he did not seek medical attention abroard.
Back in our own Africa, the larger-than-life, founding father and President of modern South-Africa in post apartheid era, the Madiba, Nelson Mandela in his period of I’ll health never opted to be treated abroard till he joined his ancestors.
In our clime and time, our President and his handlers/kitchen cabinet/government fail to see nothing incongruous about the face of the Nigerian national brand in relocating to the UK for vacation/health check-up.
We need PMB video chat, this will reassure Nigerians that our Buhari is hale and hearty!
The president, Muhammadu Buhari, 74, left Nigeria for a vacation on Jan. 19, which was later extended, his office said on Feb. 5, for medical tests and treatment in London. But Mr. Buhari’s aides have refused to provide details about his health or his whereabouts, or even to say whether they had been in touch with him.
The lack of clarity has spurred rumors — in a nation of 180 million that is known for its love of political intrigue and speculation — that Mr. Buhari might be in poor health or even that he might be dead.
One of Mr. Buhari’s predecessors, Umaru Yar’Adua, died in 2010 after a closely hidden chronic illness that led to a political crisis. Mr. Yar’Adua, who came from the largely Muslim north, was replaced by his vice president, Goodluck Jonathan, who came from the mostly Christian oil-rich Niger Delta region in the southeast.
Mr. Yar’Adua’s illness and death unsettled the longstanding Nigerian tradition of rotating political power among leaders from different regions, tribes and faiths.