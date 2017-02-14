‘Buhari Should Speak To Us,Not Trump’..Nigerians Demand

And so what?..seems to be the reaction of citizen in Nigeria,as president Buhari had telephone conversation with Trump..I just wonder what’s so exciting about a reported 5-minute phone call between Trump and Buhari. First, that very day was Africa Day Celebration and Trump also called several other African leaders to mark the day, so no big deal. Secondly, how could a mere 5-minute phone conversation cover almost all aspects of Nigeria’s problems? Thirdly, this is a man they said could not be forced to speak to his own people. Now a foreigner forced him to talk, and some people are clapping and dancing

.’For those of you dancing atilogwu over common telephone conversation between two heads of sovereign nations,If you must know, even the smallest nation in Africa can be of strategic interest to America. NB: It could be positive or negative.

‘Trump has since assumption on office spoken to a number of world leaders to discuss America’s interest. It is no big deal and absolutely nothing unusual.

‘Trump would also be speaking with South African President to discuss the two countries strategic interest. So what the noise all about.

For me..’I’m rather worried that Buhari do not have the ability to articulate and place side by side Nigeria’s strategic interest with that of America.Every day, when I get home, I watch on CNN, around 7:30pm, the White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, give daily press briefing on latest on the Trump’s administration.