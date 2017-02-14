EX-CBN STAFF FORFEITS PROPERTIES TO FG FOR OPERATING FAKE POLYTECHNIC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan Zonal office

today, February , 13, 2017, executed the interim order granted by Honourable

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti against one Johnson Babalola in respect of the

property of TEEDEK POLYTECHNIC, Ilogbo- Ekiti allegedly operating without the requisite government approval. The property is located on Km 4 Ido-Ijero Ekiti Road, ilogbo Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The order of the court is pending the final determination of prosecution of the accused person charged with advance fee fraud and operation of illegal PolytechnicJohnson Babatola was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office on Monday, 10, October, 2016 in a Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, before Justice Taiwo Taiwo for operating an illegal polytechnic.

Babatola, a former Principal Manager of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),

Ado-Ekiti branch, was arrested following a petition from the National Board

for Technical Education (NBTE) in Kaduna, alleging that he was operating an illegal Polytechnic named Teedek Polytechnic at Ilogbo, Ekiti State.

The board said that the accused had allegedly extorted gullible students,

who were not aware of the status of the institution.

The petitioner further alleged that some of the students of the Polytechnic

had earlier reported the institution to the board and they had published the school as an illegal institution in some National Dailies.

It said that the accused failed to stop the fraudulent act and as such continued to fleece innocent students through the Polytechnic.

The petitioner said that Babatola had sometime between the month of August

2013 and March 2015 intended to defraud Adakeja Thomas Olusola at Ilogbo Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the court to the tune of N118,000 having

falsely represented that the money was tuition fees.

It said that the accused told the victim that the money was for the award

of National Diploma Certificate by Teedek Polytechnic.