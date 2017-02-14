Northerners Strategise,In case Buhari Health Worsen,Monitor Osinbajo

Following the growing uncertainty and fear surrounding the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, Scan News has reported that northern politicians have tabled some stringent conditions under which they will allow Vice President Yemi Osibanjo take over from President Buhari in the event of any eventuality.

According to the alleged report, politicians from the Northern Hausa/Fulani bloc who have been highly favoured by the administration have expressed concerns that power may leave their region if Buhari’s health hampers him to rule.

The alleged reports states that the political big-wigs who have been left helpless with the reality on ground and have failed in lobbying and forcing Osibanjo to resign, have now listed some conditions which the vice president must consent to before any peaceful transition of power to him can be allowed. The conditions read as follows as stated by Scan News:

1. That the North will take over power come 2019, hence Osibanjo must not contest for Nigeria president at the expiration of Buhari’s tenure in 2019.

2. Osibanjo’s Deputy must be a Northerner and a Muslim.

3. Osibanjo must ensure that Nigeria remains one at all cost; therefore he is expected to ensure that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu is not released, and to uphold Buhari’s method of suppression and clamp down on Biafra activists in the country.

4. That most key positions held by Northerners under president Buhari must remain untouchable.

5. That Osibanjo must not probe notable Northern politicians who have been indicted of corrupt practices and embezzlement under Buhari’s administration.

The reports further alleged that the Northern politicians have warned that should the Osinbajo fail to uphold the listed conditions, they will refuse to support his administration.

However, the authenticity of the above report is subject to question as no northern group has made the above conditions public.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would only come back to Nigeria when his doctors certify him well enough to return.