Tinubu Labels Those Doubting Him As CRAZY

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, AsiwajuBola Ahmed Tinubu has faulted reports claiming he did not visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

It was widely reported last week, and backed by picture evidence, that Tinubu and another chieftain of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, paid a visit to the President in the United Kingdom amid rumours of Buhari’s ill health.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 13, by Tinubu’s spokesperson, Alhaji Tunde Rahman, he said “mischief- makers” are behind the false reports.

Rahman stressed that Tinubu and Akande indeed visited the President at the Abuja House in London.

The statement said: “The report about the so-called denial of the visit is the handiwork of mischief- makers.

“I felt we should not dignify that with a response.

“That report beggars belief.

“Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were in London.

“The reason they travelled to the United Kingdom was to see President Buhari. And they visited him last Thursday and held discussions with him at the Abuja House in London.

“After the visit, the President, as a mark of respect, saw off his guests to the door.

“Pictures were taken during and after the visit and released to the media by The Presidency.

“These pictures were international headlines.

“How can anybody in his or her right senses be saying there was no such visit?

“It’s simply crazy! I can’t just get it.”