UBA wins most innovative bank of the year award

United Bank for Africa (UBA) plc has emerged Most Innovative Bank of the Year at the Independent Newspapers Awards The award, which is a recognition of innovative products and services introduced by the bank in the past years towards meeting customer needs, comes on the heels of recent awards hauled by the bank

Recently,United Bank for Africa received accolades and global recognition for its commitment to the use of cutting-edge technology to provide simple and convenient banking solutions and services to its customers. The pan African banking Group was adjudged winner in two categories at the Finacle Client Innovation Awards 2016, organised in India by Infosys Limited; the corporation that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services to financial institutions across 19 countries.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc late last year carted home two very important laurels at the annual Businessday Banking Awards, winning the Best Bank in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Best Bank in support of Agriculture.

The first award, the “Best Bank in sub-Saharan Africa award is in recognition of UBA’s leadership role in expanding access to banking across Africa. UBA has operations in 19 African countries with subsidiaries in major regional hubs.