Saraki, Dogara arrive London,In Close Door Meeting With Buhari

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara have reportedly travelled to London to see President Muhammadu Buhari.

A very reliable source confirmed that the two principal officers of the National Assembly travelled on Wednesday to meet with Buhari who is on extended vacation for medical reasons.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara have arrived in London to see President Muhammadu Buhari at Abuja House in London, Daily Trust has reliably gathered.

Saraki, Dogara left the country this morning to meet President Buhari who has been in London on medical vacation since last month.

It was gathered that the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan (APC, Yobe) and the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila are also on the trip .

When contacted, the Senior Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Public Affairs, Yusuph Olaniyonu declined comment.

But sources at the National Assembly said the visit of the National Assembly Leaders to Abuja House is holding today

After the initial ten-day vacation President Buhari earlier requested for which was to end on February 6, he wrote the Senate on the eve of resumption that he will be staying back in London to complete some required tests.

The President did not indicate when he will return to the country.

Former Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande and leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu recently visited President Buhari in London.