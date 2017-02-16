Bitter Reactions,As Saraki & co Visits Buhari In London

Courtesy visit to the president of Nigeria,currently in United Kingdom,with splashed pictures of public officers online and on pages of newspapers ,has been randomly described as political frivolities.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and some principal officers of the National Assembly had travelled to the United Kingdom on Wednesday to meet with Buhari, who is in the country for medical vacation.The Majority Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was also on the trip.

Many are asking,,What exactly is the point of this pilgrimage to Abuja House in London?

‘Needless flights to London to see you and take pictures to post online. But those flight fares – affordable as they should be for the average citizen in an endowed nation – are annual salaries for the vast majority of those who elected you. Many others have never even owned that much money all at once’..a bitter Nigerian said

‘ medical vacation in expense of taxpayers 💰 in far away UK. FG cannot afford forex transaction for student studying in UK but…Emeka ,a student in UK said

Mainwhile,Buhari, in his Facebook post at about 9.30pm on Wednesday, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their prayers and kind wishes.

The post, which was accompanied by a photograph showing Buhari in a handshake with Saraki while Dogara and Lawan were standing close, read, “I thanked them for visiting. I’m also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health.”

Buhari had embarked on a medical vacation to the UK and extended his initial 10-day leave.