Presidency to Nigerians: “stay on alert,Buhari ‘ll be back anytime”

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina,has urged Nigerians to be on the alert as the president might soon arrive the country after a medical leave to London.

He said there would be no special programme being planned for the president’s return.

He, however, failed to give a definite time frame for Buhari’s return

“On the morning of a certain day, we will just receive an alert from protocol that the president is on the way. And six hours later, they’ll be here. The president is a simple man.”

“I wish I could give you a definite date, I really wish but then we just have to hang on to what the president has told us.

“In the letter to the National Assembly, he said ‘as soon as his doctors rule out some things.

“I will just tell Nigerians to stay on the alert and watch and before they know it the president is back.”

He added: “It could be anytime.”

On whether there’s been some signs or preparations in Aso Rock to give an impression of the president’s arrival, Adesina said, “You don’t need much preparation; I will yell you what will happen.”

Asked why there had been no video evidence to support claims the president is indeed in good health, he said such was not required, given that Buhari had recently had telephone conversation with United States President, Donald Trump, and the fact that he had just received the National Assembly officials led by the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki in London.

According to Adesina: “The fact that the president is receiving visitors, the fact that he has spoken with the American president and the fact that he has asked us to tell the world that he’s fine. I think that’s just enough.”