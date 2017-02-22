Osinbajo becomes de facto President,Tinubu,North, Re-strategise

Fortune seems to have smile on Vice President Osinbajo,as his boss health has made him to be in charge,.and the extention of Buhari;s stay in London is making Tinubu to strategise,in what some are saying was premeditated by him.”Tinubu ‘s game plan is playing out,,It is on the plan that in case the president health failed him’,

Now,lot of power play with the cabal around the President, breathing down the neck of the Acting President with ‘the President said’ even when he did not say. They may even sign things in his name knowing that the Acting President does not have regular access.Cabal from the North are already borrowing extensively from how power was sustained during Yar’Adua’s presidency

“We are in for a season of dual Presidency as the power bloc around the President will maximise this season. The President should be commended for transmitting power to his deputy unlike Yar’Adua, who did not transfer power or possibly had his transmission seized by the cabal.”

President health cannot sustain the rigor and stress required by the office,,,and sincere people are saying, he should honorably resign his appointment and have time to attend to his medical needs. No office or career is worth dying for.

The point is: no matter well Buhari intends to manage Nigeria, he does not have the stamina to run the country. Buhari should go and take care of his health, Buhari is not irreplaceable

Buhari had, on Tuesday, said the results of a series of checkups he carried out in the course of his medical vacation had shown that he needed longer period of rest.

He said this necessitated his staying back in London longer than initially planned.

The President said this in a four-paragraph statement made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

Adesina did not disclose how long the President’s “longer period of rest” would take.

He, however, thanked Nigerians for their prayers and good wishes while assuring them that there was no cause for worry.

The statement read, “The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

‘”During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.”