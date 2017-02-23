Heritage Bank, 7 others sealed over Tax evasion mess

The Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue has sealed off eight banks in the metropolis, for failure to remit about 1Billion Naira tax to the government.Heritage bank is one of the affected..others are Access Bank PLC, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Skye Bank, Union Bank, Unity Bank, Keystone Bank and Sterling bank.

The Chairman, Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue, Mr Emeka Odo made in Enugu,said that the board obtained an order from the state High Court to seal the affected banks.

Mr Odo, said sealing of the banks which is the first phase of the enforcement exercise on the major companies and institutions will remain under lock and key, to ensure that they perform their civic obligations to the state government.

He however called on customers of the affected banks not to panic as the banks are expected to take necessary actions, to enable the government serve them better.