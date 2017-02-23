Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Heritage Bank, 7 others sealed over Tax evasion mess

Younews Ng February 23, 2017 Business, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 31 Views

The Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue has sealed off eight banks in the metropolis, for failure to remit about 1Billion Naira tax to the government.Heritage bank is one of the affected..others are Access Bank PLC, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Skye Bank, Union Bank, Unity Bank, Keystone Bank and Sterling bank.

The Chairman, Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue, Mr Emeka Odo made  in Enugu,said  that the board obtained an order from the state High Court to seal the affected banks.

Mr Odo, said sealing of the banks which is the first phase of the enforcement exercise on the major companies and institutions will remain under lock and key, to ensure that they perform their civic obligations to the state government.

He however called on customers of the affected banks not to panic as the banks are expected to take necessary actions, to enable the government serve them better.

