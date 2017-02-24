Osinbajo Sacks 9 Aviation Directors,After Revealing Suprise Visit

Osinbajo has been described as an action Ag. president,just as he,on Friday approved the sack of all the directors in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with immediate effect.

In all, nine directors were shown the exit by the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, after the approval by the federal government.

Most likely the suprised visit to Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, by the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo,may have been responsible,he saw first hand the true state of disrepair of facilities at the nation’s gateway.

Osinbajo and his team caught the officials unawares with the unscheduled visit and insisted on seeing what was ‘working’ and what was not ‘working’ at the airport.

The Ag. President checked out the toilets, noticed some of the non-functioning carousels in the arrival hall and went to Immigration officials to check the progress of plans to grant visa on arrivals to foreign investors.

He observed the non-functioning air-conditioners and chillers in the Departure and Arrival halls, the escalators and elevators that are in a state of disrepair among several others.

Those affected by the purge are – Alhaji Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Dr. Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards), Barr. Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration) and Mr. Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing).

Others are – Engr. Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness), Mr. Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation), Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi (Director of Consumer Protection), Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon (Director of General Aviation) and Mr. Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).

The affected directors were immediately ordered to handover to the next in command in their various directorates who will in the interim take charge of activities in their directorates.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, confirmed the development, but declined to give more information on the matter.

He simply replied that he was aware of the directors’ sack, adding that they were all political appointees.

“It is true that all the directors have been disengaged, but I don’t have details of their disengagement,” he said.