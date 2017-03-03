Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Court dissolves marriage of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike to wife, Suzanne

Younews Ng March 3, 2017 Celebrity, Court Cases, News, nollywood Leave a comment 33 Views

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike’s 17-year-old marriage has been dissolved by a Lagos Customary Court sitting in Lagos Island, on Thursday.

His embattled wife, Suzanne Emma, in a suit filed against the actor, complained to the court of incessant beating, molestation and torture by her husband.

The actor, However, pleaded with the court not to dissolve the marriage, denying ever torturing his wife.

He claimed that his wife had moved out of their matrimonial home five times without any reason.

He also told the court that trouble began in their marriage from the time his wife had to pay the school fees of their children.

“Any party that is dissatisfied with the judgment should file an appeal within 30 days.”

Emeka, was granted the custody of the four children and ordered that their mother should be granted unhindered access to them.

The court also received the photocopy of a bank draft of N300 dated July 20, 2016, with which Emma refunded the bride price her family received during her marriage to the actor.

