Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Friday , 3 March 2017

Everton’s rising star Ademola Lookman refuses to play for Nigeria.

Younews Ng March 3, 2017 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 31 Views

Super Eagles  coach Gernot Rohr has allegedly  failed in his  attempt to persuade Everton’s rising star Ademola Lookman to commit his international allegiance to Nigeria.

The  19-year-old London-born forward, who  joined  the Toffees  from Charlton Athletic in  a deal  reportedly worth £11m in  January,  has represented England’s Under-19s and Under-20s.

But Lookman, who announced himself at Everton with a scintillating goal with  his second touch in the 4-0 pounding of Manchester City at  Goodison Park on January 15, is eligible to play for  Nigeria through his parents.

The Nigeria Football Federation Technical Director  Bitrus Bewarang confirmed in January  that the NFF was interested in the youngster.

“He has Nigerian parents and we’d need to speak to him first,”  BBC Sport quoted Bewarang  as saying.

“I saw him against Manchester City and I was excited to see a young player of Nigerian descent shine, so I thought: ‘Why not?’”

He added,  “We’ve managed to get players like Moses and Iwobi in the past and Lookman will be a great addition to the national team if we got him.”

Our correspondent learnt that Rohr discussed  with the player through his  representative in England  recently  but could not convince him to commit his international allegiance to Nigeria.

Rohr’s  discussion with Lookman came after  the  Daily Mirror reported that  the player’s representatives   met   with some NFF  officials in London.

It was learnt that the German manager, who has been scouring Europe for young players with Nigerian roots,  wanted  to include Lookman in his squad for the London  friendly games against Senegal (March 23) and Burkina Faso (March 27) after getting the Dutch-born  Tyronne Ebuehi and German-born Naoh-Joel Bazee  to commit their international futures to Nigeria.

Versatile Hannover 96 attacker  Bazee,20, and ADO Den Haag right-back Ebuehi, 21, are on Rohr’s 25-man list for the London warm up matches  ahead of the Eagles’ Cameroon 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in June.

It was learnt that the English FA had been trying hard to keep Lookman for the Three Lions, after losing  Chelsea’s Victor Moses and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi to Nigeria after representing England at youth levels.

Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that the FA, who are still seething over the loss of Moses and Iwobi to Nigeria as well as  Crystal Palace’s  Wilfried Zaha to  Ivory Coast, had  “hatched a plan to pluck the best African players in academy football to play for England”.

“There is a belief within the England set-up that Iwobi, despite being only 20, would be in the senior squad now,” Daily Mail wrote.

It added, “The FA are also fearful of losing Everton youngster Ademola Lookman, who was born in Wandsworth in London and has played for England at junior level, to Nigeria.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Stephanie Obi, Founder/CEO ST Hub; Joy Chukwu, Founder CEO, Smart Hive; Halima Dangote, Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited; Morenike Hemba, Novaria Trust; Thelma Chukwu, Founder/CEO, Roomies Connect and Ngozi Odita, Executive Director, Social Media Week Lagos

Halima Dangote canvasses for more Women Integration and Empowerment in key Technology Leadership Positions

As a part of its women empowerment initiative and sustained drive towards showcasing innovative women ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.