Mikel, Ideye get jersey No 10, 39 at Chinese club

Chinese club-Tianjin Teda has planned to build the team around Nigerian Mikel Obi and have confirmed the former Chelsea player will wear jersey no 10 in the new season.

Recall that the Chinese club also beat the transfer window deadline and completed the signing of Nigeria international Brown Ideye before the close of on Tuesday, February 28.

There had been concerns that the transfer of the former Dynamo Kiev striker will not be completed before the deadline but those fears were put to bed when his name was registered.

Ideye, was expected to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday morning, has been handed the number 39 jersey.

To make way for the acquisition of the Super Eagle from Olympiakos, Tianjin Teda have not registered the Gabon international attacker Malick Evouna.

Meanwhile, Tianjin Teda confirmed that Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel will wear the number 10 jersey in the new season to bring his verse experience of the round leather game to the team.