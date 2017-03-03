Private investigator drags Andy Uba to court over £1.9m debt

Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Andy Uba, has been dragged to court over alleged refusal to pay the sum of £1.9 million debt.

In the suit filed before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, the plaintiff, Evangelist Victor Uwajeh, who is a private investigator based in the United Kingdom, through his lawyer, Anthony Agbonlahor, accused Uba of non-payment of his professional fees for services rendered by him pursuant to his two power of attorneys dated December 28, 2012 and January 5, 2013.

Also in the suit, the plaintiff accused Uba of being an impostor in relation to his academic credentials.

In the suit marked CV/2063/16, the plaintiff told the court how Uba forged his West African Examination Council Certificate results as well as his Concordia University in Montreal, Canada and several other academic credentials.

According to Uwaje, in the suit, Senator Uba engaged his services for an assignment in United Kingdom Border Agency and in the United States of America.

The plaintiff said in order to make the work easier for him, Senator Uba gave him the data pages of both his American passport and Nigerian passport.

He said: “The American passport has number: 447634761 which expires February 28, 2018 while the Nigerian passport has: A04241210 and it is to expire September, 2017.”

The plaintiff said in executing the mandate, he travelled to the US several times and engaged the services of a lawyer who was mandated to attend every court session in the US to dispose off a warrant of arrest and eventually settle the case, which was instituted by the US Government against Senator Uba.

According to the court process before the FCT High Court in Abuja, the case against the defendant in the US court relates to his property at 7012 N. LA Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, California, constituting a health hazard as the building was dilapidated and over-grown with weeds, reptiles and insects.

“Despite being served notices to abate the nuisance, the defendant refused. The house was being inhabited by one of his wives and other family members even in that appalling state,” the plaintiff said in the suit before the High Court.

The plaintiff said he successfully discharge his obligation to the defendant in relation to the case referred to, but has not being paid his fees.

At the resumed proceedings on Thursday before presiding judge, Justice Sylvester Origi, the matter could not proceed as the defendant did not file his statement of defence.

The judge judge further adjourned the suit to April 27, 2017 to enable Uba file his statement of defence.