Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2017 Nobel Peace Price. According to Economic Times,Trump was nominated by an unidentified American who wants the controversial US leader recognised for “his peace through strength ideology”.

318 people and organisations are in the running for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, including Pope Francis and Syria’s White Helmets. It is also believed to include jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, and Edward Snowden.

The names of the nominees are usually kept secret but those entitled to nominate candidates are free to reveal the name of the person or group they have nominated.

Pope Francis was nominated by a Norwegian member of parliament because “he is one of the rare ones to stand up to Donald Trump”.

The Nobel committee is expected to announce the 2017 laureate on October 6 though that date has yet to be confirmed.