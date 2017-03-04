OBJ’s Prayer Point @ 80 – ”May Nigeria never sink like PDP”

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday declared at an event in his honour to celebrate his 80th birthday celebration.”May Nigeria never sink like PDP”..and many of those in attendance replied with a loud “Amen”.

Obasanjo said this at the display of 40 African traditional drums in his honour.

The event was organized by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOP), Abeokuta, on Friday.

Obasanjo, who was former chairman of PDP of Trustees, lamented that the party that was once in control of 30 states out of the 36 states in the country is now a shadow of itself.

He stated that the situation was a result of protracted internal wrangling.

His words: “When all was going well, when Ahmadu Ali was the chairman of the party, we were 30 out of the 36 states.

“I brought Ahamdu Ali as the national leader of the party. But, when Ahmadu and I left, the fortune of the PDP sunk.”

Obasanjo added that “May the fortune of Nigeria never sink like that of the PDP”.

Many of those in attendance replied with a loud “Amen”.