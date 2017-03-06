Buhari Calls OBJ,Bello..says I’ll Be Back Soon

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday, called the former President, Chief Obasanjo , perhaps a further effort by the President at proving to Nigerians that he (Buhari) is ok.

Buhari called the Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo via telephone from London and felicitated with him on the occasion of his 80th birthday. In a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari recalled his days in the military with the former President whom he described as a true citizen of the world. “President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of his 80th birthday. In a phone call from London, where he is convalescing, President Buhari told the former military ruler (1976 to 1979) and democratically elected president (1999 to 2007) that a time like this provides opportunity to reflect on Obasanjo’s invaluable roles and contributions to the unity and cohesion of Nigeria, the brotherhood of all Africans, as well as peace and amity over the globe

Recalling their days in the military, Buhari said, “Those of us who served under you in various capacities recall a man with boundless energy, with razor – sharp mind, and one who does not suffer fools gladly. Working with you was a school in itself, and the lessons learnt are worth their weight in gold.”

Obasanjo wished Buhari good health, saying he “stands together with him in prayers, so that he can return soon to continue the good work he is doing for the country.”

President Muhammadu Buhari,we learnt also had a conversation with Kogi state Gov.according to Kingsley Fanwo, spokesman of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, Buhari had a telephone conversation with the governor on Sunday.

Fanwo said Buhari’s call came in while Bello was returning from Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, where he had attended the 80th birthday anniversary of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“He (President Muhammadu Buhari) told the governor that he is observing rest and will return very soon to Nigeria to continue his assignment of providing purposeful leadership for the nation,” Fanwo said in a statement.

“The conversation took place in the presence of the speaker, Kogi state house of assembly, Ahmed Imam, and a few other members of the house, commissioners and other top government functionaries, who accompanied Governor Bello to Abeokuta.”