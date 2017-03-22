3 Siblings Eletrocuted …Lessons for Parents

DO NOT LET ANY ELECTRIC CABLE HAVE CONTACT WITH BURGLARY PROOF…this is a major lesson as three siblings of the same mother identified as Ms Elohor Gabriel were on Saturday electrocuted following a suspected power surge in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was learnt that the children were electrocuted when an electric cable connecting power to their apartment got burnt and came in contact with a burglar proof while the children were reportedly playing at the veranda.

The deceased who were identified as Blessed Adam, Elizabeth Adam and John Oluwadare were ages of 6, 9 and 15 respectively were the only ones at home when the incident occurred.

The burglar proof to the house where the siblings lived that came in contact with a burnt electric cable connecting their apartment

A community source who drew the attention of our correspondent explained, “We ran into our houses when we noticed the spark. When we came outside, we noticed that the children had been electrocuted while grabbing the burglar proof of the house.

“From our findings, we noticed that the wire connecting electricity to the house which passed through the burglar proof, had been burnt making it exposed to the protector. The children whom were by the balcony, unknowingly touched the protector and were electrocuted.”

Mother of the children, Elohor, who is in her late 30s, confirmed the ugly incident when contacted on Tuesday, adding that she was yet to come to terms with the fact that her three children had gone.

The mother of the deceased who wept profusely when contacted said she was not at home when the incident happened and before she could rush to the hospital where neighbours had taken them, they were already gone.

She told journalists, “I went out to buy them bread but when I returned, I saw people by my apartment and they told me what happened, I immediately rushed to the hospital where my children were taken to only to see their lifeless bodies.”