Lagos bans Live Band at beer parlours, Churches in trouble over voice pollution

The Lagos State Government has banned live band music at various beer parlours, restaurants and food joints in the state and imposed a fine of N500,000 on offenders.
The government also warned religious houses to procure sound proof in order to minimise the effect of noise pollution.
General Manager, , LASEPA, Adebola Shabi said in Lagos, stated that it was mandatory for religious houses to procure sound proof to reduce the effect of noise pollution on the residents.
On procurement of sound proof for churches, mosques, beer parlour and restaurants, Shabi added: “Any new church to built must come and get a sign off from the agency, the old one should start putting sound proof now. It must be acoustic .”
While harping on the ban of live band at joints and other places, the LASEPA boss warned:”any complaint from the residents henceforth, there will be sanction. They must obtain permit to do so and failure to obtain permit, the fine is N500, 000. We must discourage needless noise making at our residences.”