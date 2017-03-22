Lagos bans Live Band at beer parlours, Churches in trouble over voice pollution

The Lagos State Government has banned live band music at various beer parlours, restaurants and food joints in the state and imposed a fine of N500,000 on offenders.

The government also warned religious houses to procure sound proof in order to minimise the effect of noise pollution.

General Manager‎, , LASEPA, Adebola Shabi said in Lagos, stated that it was mandatory for religious houses to procure sound proof to reduce the effect of noise pollution on the residents.