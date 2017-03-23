Fidelity Bank Supports Special Education Centre, Calabar.

Fidelity Bank Plc, in its bid to strengthen educational development and enhance the health and wellbeing of students through physical recreational activities, has donated sporting facilities to the Special (Deaf & Dumb) Education Secondary School in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

The Bank under the auspices of the Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP), the multi-purpose vehicle of the Bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme also donated stationeries and writing materials to the students as part of continuous efforts to improve the standard of education in the country. The project was initiated by staff members in Calabar whose personal contributions was supported by the bank, is in fulfillment of the objectives of the Bank’s CSR philosophy which rests on a tripod: Environment, Education and Health.

Commending staff members in Calabar for their personal contribution and sacrifice, Fidelity Bank CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo, noted that the decision to embark on the project was borne out of a deep-seated realization that education remains critical to driving socio-economic development in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country. He pointed out that the absence of modern educational resources in schools disrupts the learning process which consequently undermines the mental development of students. According to him, the “Bank is making conscious efforts to empower the youths because Fidelity Bank believes that the future belongs to them”.

Wife of the Governor of Cross River State, Mrs. Linda Ayade who was Special Guest of Honour thanked the Bank for its kind gesture. She also commended the Fidelity staff who contributed their personal funds for the project. The Cross Rivers State First Lady expressed confidence that the facilities will encourage students in the School in their mental development and help in raising a new generation of Nigeria youths and called on other corporate organizations to emulate Fidelity Bank and give back to the society.

She pledged to support the Bank in its efforts to empower the youths, and the less privileged in the society. “My non-profit, non-governmental organization, Mediatrix Development Foundation focuses on supporting the vulnerable in the society. We will be glad to partner with Fidelity Bank to provide a more robust support for this class of people in our society” she said.