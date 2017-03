Ali has also been urged to‎ resign from office, following his refusal to wear his Service uniform.

The Senate’s decision followed a closed-door session, where lawmakers brainstormed on the issue.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, also came under fire, over a letter he wrote to the Senate, wherein he urged it to maintain status quo ante on the appearance of Ali.