9th Annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium holds on Tuesday in Lagos

The Ninth Annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium will hold on March 28, 2017 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The yearly event, usually attended by dignitaries from home and abroad, is held in commemoration of the birthday of former Lagos State Governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Although Asiwaju Tinubu’s 65th birthday comes up on March 29, the colloquium holds on Tuesday, a day before the birthday.

According to a statement by the Tinubu Media Office on Thursday and signed by Tunde Rahman, this year’s colloquium has as its theme: “Use What We Make, Make What We Use.”

It is slated to start at 11am.