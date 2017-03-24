Gani Adams Carpets Police Over Investigation Into Ife Crisis

Tthe OPC has criticised the Nigeria Police Force for conducting what it described as a subjective investigation into the March 8 crisis in IIe-Ife.

The OPC in a statement by Otunba Gani Adams on Thursday, said it wondered why those who triggered the violence had not been paraded by the police.

The group described the entire investigation as “lopsided, highly bias and possesses an element of foundation of injustice.”

Meanwhile, son of the governor of the old Ondo State, Adekunle Ajasin, Tokunbo, has decried Yoruba monarch’s silence after the police paraded only Yoruba people in the aftermath of the crisis between Yoruba and Hausa-Fulani in Ile-Ife.

Ajasin, who spoke in Ibadan on Thursday, is the founder of Atayese Federalist Movement, a Yoruba socio-cultural group.

Ajasin, who chided the police for showing bias against the Yoruba people in the arrest of suspects, said he was shocked and surprised that Yoruba monarchs had not risen to defend their people in the face of persecution. He described the police action as treachery against Yoruba nation.

He added, “…We are surprised that none of our traditional rulers said anything even when one of them was arrested along with the suspects. That is sacrilegious.”