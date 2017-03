Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said while he was at Kirikiri Prison in Lagos where he took over as the prison pastor.prison authorities banned preachers from coming in after some white garments preachers who came to preach had helped some inmates to escape by dressing them in white garments.

He said, “They made sure we did not receive anybody from outside to come and preach to us or fellowship with us. So, I took over as the prison pastor.