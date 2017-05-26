36 Govs Tag Osinbajo ‘a system stabilizer’ …Why?

Nigeria’s 36 state governors have sent praises and words of encouragement to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, describing him as a system stabilizer.

The governors made the remarks while making a presentation at today’s National Executive Committee meeting.

“In a presentation by the Governors, the Acting President was told “this nation is very stable because of the role you play. God bless you our Acting President, thank you very much”.

“The Council then prayed that God Almighty should give the Acting President more strength to carry out the task of national re-engineering.”

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, confirmed that governors and other members of NEC commended the leadership style of Mr. Osinbajo.

“But the highlight of the whole discussion today was a special commendation the Council made on the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who we have all resolved to call a “System Stabiliser”.

“For the mere fact that Mr President (Muhammmadu Buhari) is on medical vacation, the system is still as smooth as it has always been.

“So, we commended the acting president for a job well done.’’

Mr. Okorocha, who disclosed that the Council discussed monetary issues concerning Nigeria’s economy, said the nation’s Excess Crude Account stood at 2.3 billion dollars as at May 24.