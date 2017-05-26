Gov Aregbesola Receives Mother Blessing @ 60

Governor Aregbesola turned 60 years old yesterday and he spent some time with his mother who prayed for him.

The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Wednesday gave an executive order on all the state government’s institutions, ministries, departments and agencies on the need to plant at least 60 seedling of trees in commemoration of his 60th birthday anniversary. He also asked all traditional rulers across the state to follow suit by ensuring that they plant 60 seedling of trees within their domains. Governor Aregbesola gave the order while planting trees in commemoration of his 60th birthday anniversary.

The programme which was organised by the state-owned television station (Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, OSBC), aimed to complement the government policies on tree plantation in the state. Governor State of Osun,

Aregbesola who lamented on the environmental challenges of global warming, said it has become mandatory for all agencies of government to complement the state’s efforts on trees plantation. He said the order was aimed at complementing the already 2.5million trees planted across the state by his administration. Aregbesola said the effort was necessary to save the society from environmental degradation, which he said had led to many environmental disasters in some parts of the world.

He said the state was bent on fostering relationship with individuals or groups that could support the resuscitation campaigns to actualise green environment. According to him, the role of trees in man’s life can never be measured and by extension, the sustainability of man’s life relies heavily on plant. “If we do not have trees, life will seize on earth because trees are the only source of oxygen that man derives to live.

