Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Saturday , 27 May 2017

D’banj welcomes baby boy in US

Younews Ng May 27, 2017 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 15 Views

The self-acclaimed Kokomaster is currently in cloud nine as he is now a proud father of a baby boy. His son was born last week in the United States of America. The singer took to his Instagram page on Friday to break the good news.

Based on his post, the christening of the child was on Friday and the child has been named Daniel Oyebanjo III after his father. It was reported during the week that his wife, Didi Lineo, had travelled to America to give birth their child.

Already his son has an Instagram account with about 900 followers as at press time.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari 12

Buhari Orders Closure Of 5 Foreign Embassies Over Hard Times

It is a tough decision,but the Federal Government has to take it for economic reason..She ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.