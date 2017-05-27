D’banj welcomes baby boy in US

The self-acclaimed Kokomaster is currently in cloud nine as he is now a proud father of a baby boy. His son was born last week in the United States of America. The singer took to his Instagram page on Friday to break the good news.

Based on his post, the christening of the child was on Friday and the child has been named Daniel Oyebanjo III after his father. It was reported during the week that his wife, Didi Lineo, had travelled to America to give birth their child.

Already his son has an Instagram account with about 900 followers as at press time.