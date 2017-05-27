Top Igbo Leaders Meet Today On Maginalisation By Buhari

Deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Prof. Charles Soludo, and Prof. Pat Utomi according to reports are converging on Enugu today to deliberate on the lot of Ndigbo during the Muhammadu Buhari era.

The Southeast polled 198,248 votes for Buhari in 2015 representing 1.3% of the 15,424,921 votes he used to win the election.

Ekweremadu without making apologies for the way the people voted for Goodluck Jonathan had enjoined the incoming president,shortly before inauguration, not to look at the country based on how they voted, saying the people of the Southeast were more than willing to support the new administration.

Ndigbo are noticeably absent in the National Defence Council of the country and among the top political echelons of the administration. What some thought as the bitterness of the administration towards the Southeast was seen in a seeming Freudian slip during Buhari’s 2015 visit to the United States when he was quoted as saying that he would not compensate those who voted 5% for him in the same way with those who voted 97% for him.