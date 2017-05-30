Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 31 May 2017

Buhari’s wife joins President in London

Younews Ng May 30, 2017 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 15 Views

The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday left Nigeria for London, United Kingdom, to join her husband who has been on medical vacation since May 7.

According to a statement by her spokesperson, Bisi Olumide-Ajayi, the President’s wife thanked Nigerians who have been praying for her husband.

The statement read, “The wife of the President, Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari today (Tuesday) left for the United Kingdom.

“Her Excellency will spend some time with her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is presently on medical vacation.

“She expressed her appreciation to the millions of Nigerians who have been praying for his quick and safe return.”

Mrs. Buhari’s journey came three weeks after her husband embarked on his latest medical vacation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, had announced shortly before President Muhammadu Buhari left the country that the duration of his stay in London would be determined by his doctors.

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

buhari-12

N/Deltans Warns Buhari Over Oil Bloc Revocation

A group of investors and indigenes of the Niger Delta, yesterday, condemned the Federal Government’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.