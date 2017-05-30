The Eagle Online is back.

The online newspaper, published by Premium Eagle Media Limited, took a break to enable it change its host and put in place a new theme, both of which have been fully accomplished.

Some of those who have visited the news website since it was reactivated have described it as reader friendly and fast on both handheld devices and desktops.

According to the Managing Editor of the newspaper, Dotun Oladipo, while the tasks appeared to have been accomplished, there may be few challenges yet to be noticed by the IT team working behind the scene to make The Eagle Online available to the reading public and cherished advertisers.

Oladipo, in a statement on Monday thus said: “In case you our dear reader encounter any challenge, please do let us know so we may quickly rectify it.”

He said the newspaper can be reached via mobile and WhatsApp number 08094000057 and email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng for any complaint.

Oladipo added: “The aim of the break is to give our advertisers and readers a whole new experience to make it worth their money and time.

“Our goal, ultimately, is to offer better service.”